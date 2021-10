George Russell and Charles Leclerc have showed their support for Lando Norris after the Briton lost out on what would have been his first win in Formula 1. The McLaren driver started the Russian Grand Prix from pole position and was leading the race for many laps. However, Norris misjudged when to pit for Intermediate tyres as heavy rain hit Sochi during the closing stages, and subsequently lost the victory to Lewis Hamilton.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO