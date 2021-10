The Washington University football team dominated its first home game of the season (and since 2019) Saturday, securing a 41-7 victory over North Park University. The win was the team’s first victory under head coach Aaron Keen, who undertook head coaching duties in January 2020 but did not step onto the field with his team until earlier this month. It represented a rebound for WashU after a tough loss to the University of Chicago in their season opener, as the Bears brought their record to 1-1.

