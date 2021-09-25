Doudrop On Finding Out About Her Call-Up To The Main Roster, Moving To The United States
Doudrop talks about moving to the United States of America and how she learned she would be moving to Monday Night Raw. Piper Niven was one of the top stars in NXT UK and although she never received a chance to run with the NXT UK Women's Championship, Piper had been in contention for the championship throughout the majority of the brand’s existence. In June 2021, she moved over to Monday Night Raw and assumed the stage name of Doudrop, the protege of Eva Marie.www.fightful.com
