Doudrop On Finding Out About Her Call-Up To The Main Roster, Moving To The United States

By Robert DeFelice
 8 days ago

Doudrop talks about moving to the United States of America and how she learned she would be moving to Monday Night Raw. Piper Niven was one of the top stars in NXT UK and although she never received a chance to run with the NXT UK Women's Championship, Piper had been in contention for the championship throughout the majority of the brand’s existence. In June 2021, she moved over to Monday Night Raw and assumed the stage name of Doudrop, the protege of Eva Marie.

Women's Tag Team Bout Added To NWA By Any Means Necessary

The NWA Women's Tag Team Champions will be in action at NWA By Any Means Necessary. NWA announced that The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) will take on Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn at NWA By Any Means Necessary on October 24. The NWA Women's Tag Team Titles are...
WWE
Corey Graves: Joe Gacy Is Going To Piss People Off, That's The Point

On the September 21 episode of NXT, Joe Gacy was introduced to NXT 2.0. Gacy's character creates a safe space and hates toxic masculinity. His character drew the attention of the New York Post and WWE took videos off social media. However, he returned on Tuesday's episode of NXT to declare that he was not canceled.
WWE
Fightful

