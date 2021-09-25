CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Look: Stephen A. Smith Pays Up to Florida Gators Bet with Tim Tebow

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 8 days ago

Tim Tebow Friday’s with Stephen A. Smith on First Take have been nothing short of electric in the short sample size given.

Prior to the Florida Gators showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend, the mass consensus of promising sports figures and talking heads was that the Gators were heavy underdogs.

When former UF quarterback — two-time national champion and 2007 Heisman winner — Tebow joined First Take for his weekly debate with ESPN’s megastar, the conversation about the Gators ability to contend with the Tide got heated.

As a result, Tebow bet Smith that is Florida was to lose by less than a three touchdown margin, Smith would have to wear a Florida Gators tie to the show the following Friday.

Tebow would then poke fun at the bet leading up to game time, posting a video of him teaching Smith how to tie a tie.

Ultimately, the Gators made a statement against the Tide, winning three of four quarters, but ultimately fell short by two points. However, that met the three touchdown threshold for Smith to represent the orange and blue on national television.

Smith made true on his promise, but he surely was not happy about it.

“This is a VERY embarrassing day for me, @TimTebow!,” Smith said in a post on social media on Friday.

Following the two-point loss, Smith would run a montage of his takes before the game on his ESPN+ show, captioned “I was wrong.”

On Friday’s episode of First Take, Smith — while continuing to voice his displeasure for having to wear the tie — admitted he was wrong about the Gators, saying “I did not see it coming. They outplayed Alabama for the final three quarters. GatorNation showed up last week. I gotta give props where it’s due.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
People

Tim Tebow Cozies Up to Wife Demi-Leigh in Sweet Sunset Snap

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow looked ever the happy couple in a cozy snapshot the athlete posted on Instagram this week. In the image, the 34-year-old kept it casual in a t-shirt and khakis paired with sneakers, while Demi-Leigh looked chic in a red and white printed jumpsuit worn with a matching white bag as they posed in front of a pastel-colored sunset.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
NBA
FanSided

Alabama made Tim Tebow a loser again with his bogus prediction

Tim Tebow predicted that the Florida Gators would give the Alabama Crimson Tide “a whoopin'” on Saturday. He was wrong. Perhaps the most anticipated game of Saturday was between top SEC schools, as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide traveled to Gainsville to take on the No. 11 Florida Gators. Ahead of the game, Tim Tebow, Florida football legend, appeared on SEC Nation to give his prediction. That prediction was that the Gators would give the Crimson Tide “a whoopin'” on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For Michael Irvin

Stephen A. Smith had a warning for Michael Irvin this morning. The longtime ESPN personality was spending his Sunday morning watching Irvin on NFL Network. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver spends time working for multiple networks these days. Irvin is now a regular co-host of ESPN’s First Take. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Stephen A Smith
SB Nation

This TikToker does the best Stephen A. Smith impersonation

Stephen A. Smith’s performative rants on a wide variety of sports topics have made him a broadcasting icon. It’s also helped made him ESPN’s highest paid on-air talent. Smith reportedly earns $12 million per year in his contract with the network, which is four times more than what Shohei Ohtani makes with the Angels and more than any NBA or college basketball coach pulls in per year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Boston Globe

Tim Tebow believes Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence can turn around Jaguars

Tim Tebow is confident Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around despite an 0-2 start. “I just think that they have to stay the course and continue to work to improve,” Tebow said Thursday. “I think there’s a lot of talent there and they just have to continue to try to get better. And every week, I think Trevor’s got so much talent and ability, and I think he’s a great young man and I think he’s going to be just fine.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Florida Gators Football#American Football#First Take#Heisman#Espn#Timtebow#Gatornation
On3.com

Tim Tebow fires back at Paul Finebaum's criticism of Clemson

Clemson has seen major struggles to begin the 2021 season. The Tigers are 2-2 on the year after a double overtime loss to a quality NC State team in Week 4. Clemson’s offense has not been good to start the year, and that resulted in ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laying into Clemson’s struggles, going as far to say as the Dabo Swinney dynasty is over.
CLEMSON, SC
Cheddar News

Tim Tebow on AllState’s $1M Pledge to Student Athletes for Off-Field Contributions

With college athletes now able to make money from their name and image likeness, AllState Insurance company has pledged $1 million to 22 college football players in its AFCA Good Works Team. Former Heisman Trophy winner and football commentator Tim Tebow joined Cheddar to talk about his past experience on the 2009 AFCA team and AllState’s commitment to honoring athletes who are making positive contributions to society off of the field. Tebow also addressed 2019 comments where he spoke out against college athletes receiving compensation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t like the Max Kellerman narrative after ‘First Take’ exit

Stephen A. Smith is still explaining his “First Take” breakup with former co-host Max Kellerman. Smith, who addressed Kellerman’s “First Take” exit earlier this month, corrected what he believes are false narratives that he “doesn’t like” Kellerman on the latest “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.”. “You know, I think that people...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Andrew Wiggins News

Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, a forward for the Golden State Warriors, has presented his team with a major issue ahead of the 2021-22 season. The city of San Francisco is requiring vaccinations for those participating in all forms of indoor entertainment. That includes Golden State Warriors home games at the Chase Center.
NBA
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
179
Followers
594
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy