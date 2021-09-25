CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

NFT Project To Donate 100% Of Income To Help Afghan Women Access Education

By Tolu Okuwoga
 8 days ago

Bookblocks.io, an NFT company has partnered with a New York-based company, Women for Afghan Women to help women in Afghanistan have access to education. Under the new Taliban-run government, women in Afghanistan have had their rights to education restricted by the fundamentalist militants. Since this development, Afghan women have taken to the streets to protest. Over a dozen women protested outside the premises of what used to be the Afghan Women’s Affairs Ministry – until the Taliban turned it into the department for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice.”

Cleveland Jewish News

Former rescuer of Soviet Jews helps bring Afghan women to freedom

A group of 41 Afghan women and their families were rescued from Taliban-ruled Kabul last week in a successful mission that brought them safely to Abu Dhabi. Among them were athletes, including members of the women’s cycling team; human-rights activists; a prominent Afghan singer; and members of the female robotics team. All were determined to be at risk of reprisals from the Taliban.
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

Courageous Afghan women pursue stalled education through US scholarships

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the future looked bleak for Afghan women enrolled in college. Few give credence to Taliban assurances that women can continue attending college if they wear designated clothing and study separately from men. And female secondary school students were this weekend told to stay home.
EDUCATION
WPRI

Feminist refugee fund aims to help Afghan women escape Taliban rule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As New England awaits the arrival of hundreds of Afghan Refugees, several local organizations are doing their part to prepare for their arrival, including one group who’s specifically looking to help the women fleeing the country. Afghan women have been subject to restrictive rules by the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
buckscountyherald.com

Afghan interpretors need help

A former American soldier who served in Afghanistan in military intelligence during several tours, Jayson Harpster, is trying to get two of his close friends and their families out of the country. At last check, the friends are still in Kabul, in hiding as they are being actively hunted by...
WORLD
Indiana Daily Student

Donation efforts for Afghan evacuees open around Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday the Indiana National Guard is accepting donations for Afghan refugees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury, according to a press release from the Indiana State Government. Camp Atterbury has served as a temporary shelter for Afghan evacuees since the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan...
INDIANA STATE
WSET

Church asking for donations to help aid Afghan refugees coming to Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is stepping up to help refugees coming to Virginia from Afghanistan. Executive Pastor of Administration Jason Schonfelder said when they learned about the 10,000 refugees that would be coming to Fort Pickett, many with absolutely nothing, they wanted to help with the transition.
VIRGINIA STATE
asu.edu

Afghan refugee fund created to help with educational pathways

Fund will help with housing, education, technology and more. Arizona is expected to receive 1,610 Afghan evacuees, and Arizona State University is preparing to help as many as possible with their education-related needs when they arrive. The Educational Futures for Afghan Refugees fund was established by the ASU Foundation for...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine donation drive helps Afghan refugees, veterans

RACINE, Wis. - Dozens of volunteers in Racine collected donations for Afghan refugees housed at Fort McCoy. The collection provided support for area veterans, too. From clothing to food, donations were brought to the Racine County Department of Human Services on Saturday, Sept. 18. "We’re getting a lot of clothing,...
RACINE, WI
KCRA.com

Sacramento County officials prepare to help incoming Afghan refugees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials are preparing to welcome refugees who managed to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover. They discussed details in a virtual meeting Wednesday. Thousands of Afghans who left now face the challenge of finding a new home, with some seeking to resettle in Northern California....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Life in a madrasa as Afghanistan enters new era

In a school in a remote corner of the Afghan capital, a cacophony of children’s voices recite Islam’s holiest book. Sunshine streams through the windows of the Khatamul Anbiya madrasa, where a dozen young boys sit in a circle under the tutelage of their teacher, Ismatullah Mudaqiq.The students are awake by 4:30 a.m. and start the day with prayers. They spend class time memorizing the Quran, chanting verses until the words are ingrained. At any moment, Mudaqiq might test them by asking that a verse be recited from memory. Attention is turning to the future of education in Afghanistan...
VISUAL ART
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS

