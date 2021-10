Using the "off foot," or the non-dominant. In our daughter's final soccer game in college, she was sent to the right corner for a corner kick. She kicked it with her left foot and sent it over the GK curving into the far upper corner for the game winner. I only heard about it as we were home, 500 miles away. I think I was as proud of the shot as she was.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO