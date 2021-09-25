CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

How milk is delivered in Japan.

By idaveindy
thefreshloaf.com
 8 days ago

Milk is used in baking, so this isn't totally off-topic. It's a Japanese TV commercial for milk. Thanks for sharing! I wonder if there's any creative way to advertise bagged milk in Canada. :D.

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Road & Track

How DeLorean Earned a Tiny but Vibrant Following in Japan

“I named my daughter Eleanor. After the Mustang.”. Perhaps I had misheard the Japanese gentleman beside me. It had been an early start to the morning; the Tsutaya Book Store’s monthly car cruise in Tokyo’s trendy Daikanyama district had just opened after a long, pandemic-induced hiatus, and I had not expected to hear English.
CARS
Advanced Television

Japan: SES, SoftBank partner to deliver live sport

SoftBank, a telecom carrier in Japan, has partnered with SES for the aggregation and delivery of live sporting events to its corporate customers, such as TV stations and video distribution companies. Under the new agreement, SES, via its global infrastructure of multi-orbit satellite fleets and fibre network, will aggregate content...
CELL PHONES
naturalgasworld.com

Sakhalin Energy to deliver carbon-neutral LNG to Japan's Toho Gas

The delivery will be made early next month. The Gazprom-led Sakhalin Energy consortium reported on September 28 it would deliver a cargo of carbon-neutral LNG to Japan's Toho Gas e... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Thanks For Sharing#Japanese
ucsb.edu

The Milk Revolution

Back in the 1980s the National Dairy Board ran a series of TV commercials with the slogan, “Milk: It Does a Body Good.” The ads were cheesy — and they might have missed milk’s place in the spread of humanity. New research published in the journal Nature strongly suggests dairying...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
japanculture-nyc.com

Learn How to Land a Job Teaching English in Japan with Upcoming Webinar

Wednesday, September 29 from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. EDT. Interested in finding or establishing a Japan-related career? U.S.-Japan Bridging Foundation’s Japan-Related Careers Webinar series continues with How to Land a Job Teaching English in Japan. USJETAA Executive Director Bahia Simons-Lane will share the ins and outs of teaching English...
ASIA
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Japan
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

New Covid test telling sufferers if they are infectious to end needless isolation

A new Covid-19 test will tell sufferers how infectious they are in an effort to reduce how many Britons have to unnecessarily self-isolate if they test positive for the virus. British start-up Vatic has created new tests which are able to spot the parts of the virus which can contaminate others, and give people a simple “yes” or “no” answer as to whether people are infectious.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
Lancaster Farming

Is Robotic Milking Worth It?

Who knew? People were talking about robots that milk cows before the 1970s. Most of us might assume that early development took place in the United States, but surprisingly, that is not the case. According to RoboticsBiz, the first patent for an automated milking system was issued in East Germany...
ENGINEERING
recipetineats.com

Broccoli and Soy Milk Soup

Broccoli and Soy Milk Soup is a healthy soup and very easy to make. The tofu in the soup gives you a good amount of protein without meat in the soup. The soup is surprisingly tasty even if there is only a tiny amount of seasoning added to it. The green of the broccoli in the white colour of the Soy Milk Soup is appetising.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy