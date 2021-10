PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week Roethlisberger had an injury to his left pec and did not know at what point he suffered the injury. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and hit 10 times by the Las Vegas Raiders during Pittsburgh's home-opening loss Sunday.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO