CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

North Korea Says Hope Is Alive for Peace, Summit With South

By Reuters
Voice of America
 8 days ago

SEOUL — North Korea is willing to consider another inter-Korean summit if mutual respect between the rivals can be assured, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The comment comes just a day after North Korea urged...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

NKorea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards Over Missile Test

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea said Sunday the United Nations Security Council applied double standards over military activities among U.N. member states, state media KCNA said, amid international criticism over its recent missile tests. The Council met behind closed doors Friday upon requests from the United States and other...
MILITARY
WLNS

North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile […]
WORLD
AFP

North Korea slams UN over its meeting on missile test

North Korea on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb". The tests prompted UN Security Council member states to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea on Friday, called by the United States, Britain and France.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

N. Korea says 4th new test-firing was anti-aircraft missile

North Korea said Friday it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.In September, North Korea resumed its first missile tests in six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract concessions in its nuclear diplomacy with the U.S. Earlier this week, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore communication hotlines with South Korea in coming days to promote...
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Kim's sister leads N. Korea's pressure campaign

As North Korea goes back to its pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of its campaign of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers. If long-stalled negotiations resume, U.S. and South Korean officials will likely find themselves dealing with Kim Yo Jong, whose promotion to a key government post this week formalized her status as her brother’s top foreign policy official. ___RISING STAR? Amid a freeze in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington Kim Yo Jong shocked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Why North Korea is launching so many missile tests – but also extending an olive branch

North Korea’s recent show of bravado where, in the space of less than 20 days, it launched four state-of-the-art missiles, has undoubtedly rattled neighbours South Korea and Japan. The purpose behind this barrage of missiles – including a new long-range cruise missile, railway-borne short-range ballistic missile, new hypersonic missile that...
MILITARY
centraloregondaily.com

North Korea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea to promote peace in early October, while he shrugged off recent U.S. offers for dialogue. Kim’s statement in state media is an apparent effort to drive a wedge...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim Jung Un#Inter Korean#Kcna#North Korean#U N#The U N General Assembly#South Korean
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea fires missile, possible ballistic, as world takes notice

North Korea launched “what could be a ballistic missile” into the sea on Tuesday, the latest in a series of missile launches conducted by the communist nation that have raised the alarms of neighboring nations. The South Korean government called an emergency National Security Council meeting during which it expressed...
MILITARY
Rebel Yell

South Korea: North Korea fires short-range missile |

Seoul / New York (AP) – Self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has fired a short-range missile on the high seas, according to the South Korean military. The missile was shot down from Chagang province on the border with China and flew towards the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), the South Korea staff said. It was therefore not known at the outset how far it was flying and what type of missile it was. South Korea’s National Security Council has expressed regret over the neighboring country’s new missile test.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Singapore
accesswdun.com

North Korea proposes talks if South Korea lifts 'hostility'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it doesn’t provoke the North with hostile policies and double standards. Kim Yo Jong’s statement was a response to South Korean President...
WORLD
Voice of America

French, US Top Diplomats to Hold Talks October 5

PARIS — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 5. The two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement issued by Le Drian's office. Diplomatic relations between the United States and...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy