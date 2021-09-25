2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”. Brian Keith Roberts, 51, passed away on September 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is now in the arms of Jesus where he will no longer suffer. Brian was a kind, smart, soft-spoken man who was loved by all. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, playing guitars, and working on computers. Brian will be forever missed by his family and friends.