The top seeded Mississippi Braves dropped game one of the championship series 7-1 on Tuesday night. Jared Shuster pitched effectively for a majority of the game, giving up just one run through the game first four innings. Things began to unravel for him and Missisippi in the fifth inning when the Biscuits scored five runs and pulled away for their game one win. Shuster showed off his good changeup that kept hitters off balance for a majority of his outing but also didn’t miss too many bats with his fastball. That being said, if Oldalvi Javier was just a tad more effective coming out of the bullpen the Braves would have had a chance to escape without too much damage. Here’s a look at every strikeout that Jared had.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO