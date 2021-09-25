The Browns Defense is Gearing up for a Breakout Performance

Brian Sipe may very well have the greatest peak of any Browns QB. He holds three of the top six seasons in Browns’ history for both passing yards and TDs, is the career leader in passing yards (23,713), lays claim to the only 4000+ yard and 30+ TD season in Browns’ history, and is also the only Browns QB to ever win League MVP. Talk about a prolific prime, huh? Sipe also spent his entire 10-year career with the Browns, though he is best remembered for a tight three-year window from 1978 to 1980, in which he won 28 games, threw for nearly 11,000 yards and 79 TDs (a number which would stand at 5th in Browns’ history on its own), and culminated with winning the aforementioned League MVP in 1980. His short time at the top was a beautiful one and was discussed amongst legends such as Dan Fouts, Ken Stabler and Terry Bradshaw as one of the absolute best QBs in the game.

