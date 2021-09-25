The Browns Defense is Gearing up for a Breakout Performance
How the Browns plan to counter a Justin Fields-led offense. On Wednesday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that QB Justin Fields will get the start against the Cleveland Browns. This news comes after Bears starting QB Andy Dalton suffered a bruised knee in their win against the Cincinnati Bengals. His timetable is said to be week to week and Nagy continues with the narrative that once healthy, Dalton will return to his starting role.clesportstalk.com
