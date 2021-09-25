Week 3: Browns vs Bears: Baker Mayfield vs Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears did what they needed to do in order to walk away with a win over the Bengals this week. This matchup was a tough one to predic. I originally had the Chicago Bears scoring 20 points (got that right), but had them losing by eight (was way off). As the week progressed, I changed my thoughts and picked the Bears to win, 24-21. I was right with how close the game would finish. I had no idea how much we’d see Justin Fields though.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO