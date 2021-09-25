CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 3: Browns vs Bears: Baker Mayfield vs Justin Fields

By Nick Fago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell Browns Nation…here we are!!! This Week 3 Browns-Bears matchup is one we have all been waiting for. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, the Cleveland Browns take on the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. If anyone has been following along with my writings, you will remember that I wrote an early preview match-up for this game back in the summer. So, I think we all know which option is happening! QB Justin Fields will be getting his first NFL start.

