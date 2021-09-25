Chicago Cubs Lineup: With Jon Lester on the Mound

Tuesday: RHP Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.65 ERA) vs. RHP Alec Mills (6-6, 4.50) Wednesday: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81) The Twins (65-85) were idle on Monday after losing two of three in Toronto over the weekend. The Twins are 3-7 in their past 10 games. ... The Twins lost two games to the Cubs at Target Field on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, falling to 8-10 in interleague games this season. The Twins scored only one run in those two games with the Cubs. The Twins won two of three games at Wrigley Field last September. ... C Mitch Garver, who has been sidelined since Aug. 25, is expected to rejoin the team in Chicago. … 1B Miguel Sano, who has hit three home runs in his past seven games, is one home run away from becoming the seventh player in Twins history with multiple seasons with at least 30 home runs.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO