MLB

Chicago Cubs Lineup: With Jon Lester on the Mound

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals have Jon Lester on the mound to protect their 14-game winning streak. The Cubs have Adrian Sampson on the mound to break their 4-game losing streak. That’s life. And this is the Cubs lineup for the third game between these two teams this weekend. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1....

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Should we be concerned about Jon Lester?

The St. Louis Cardinals say there is no reason to be concerned about Jon Lester, but that may not be the case. When Jon Lester watched the velocity and crispness of his pitches decline Saturday, he was met on the mound by manager Mike Shildt and trainer Adam Olsen. Lester, of course, stayed in the game and pitched five innings in a thrilling 8-5 St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Chicago Cubs.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 6 MVP candidates in Cubs series sweep

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a historic run with 16 wins in a row. Here are six players who have really stepped up. The St. Louis Cardinals are on an unbelievable run in the month of September. With 16 wins in a row and four series wins in a row, the Cardinals seem to have accomplished the unthinkable from a month ago. They are in the second National League wild card position going in the final week of the season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
dallassun.com

Jon Lester leads Cards' charge for record 15th straight win

The St. Louis Cardinals will bid for their team-record 15th consecutive victory when they visit the Chicago Cubs Saturday. The Cardinals (85-69) swept the Cubs 8-5 and 12-4 in a doubleheader Friday to push their winning streak to 14 games, which tied the 1935 team for longest in franchise history.
MLB
#Cardinals
Daily Herald

Cubs get best of Lester, but bullpen can't stop Cards streak

A topic of conversation on the St. Louis side after the Cardinals extended their winning streak to 15 in a row was a meeting on the mound with starter Jon Lester in the fifth inning. The former Cubs left-hander was losing some steam on his fastball, and Cardinals manager Mike...
MLB
FanSided

Jon Lester’s 200th win is depressing irony for Cubs

Starting pitcher Jon Lester has 200 career wins with the Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs fans are suffering. Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester officially has 200 career wins to his name. The milestone win came in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Monday night. Impressively, Lester is only the 119th pitcher in the MLB’s 118-year history to earn at least 200 wins.
MLB
chatsports.com

Manager David Ross celebrates Jon Lester after former Cub wins 200th game

You’ll never find manager David Ross rooting for the Cardinals. Unless it’s an off-day for the Cubs and his good friend Jon Lester is going for a big milestone. That’s exactly what happened on Monday as the former Cubs’ ace won the 200th game as a member of the Cubs’ arch rival.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Chicago Cubs series preview

Tuesday: RHP Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.65 ERA) vs. RHP Alec Mills (6-6, 4.50) Wednesday: RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81) The Twins (65-85) were idle on Monday after losing two of three in Toronto over the weekend. The Twins are 3-7 in their past 10 games. ... The Twins lost two games to the Cubs at Target Field on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, falling to 8-10 in interleague games this season. The Twins scored only one run in those two games with the Cubs. The Twins won two of three games at Wrigley Field last September. ... C Mitch Garver, who has been sidelined since Aug. 25, is expected to rejoin the team in Chicago. … 1B Miguel Sano, who has hit three home runs in his past seven games, is one home run away from becoming the seventh player in Twins history with multiple seasons with at least 30 home runs.
MLB
FanSided

Jon Lester’s resurgence coincides with St. Louis Cardinals breakout

It’s no coincidence that Jon Lester’s resurgence has coincided with the St. Louis Cardinals’ breakout. The deal to acquire Jon Lester looks like the steal of the trade deadline. Since being acquired, Lester has been a revelation for the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two or less runs in seven of...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Cubs at Pirates (5:35 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

In 11 starts from June 15th to August 15, Alec Mills earned a 3.35 ERA on the strength of some pretty sound peripherals, including a 3.41 FIP, a 51.5% ground ball rate, and enough weak contact to make it all stick. And so for a while there, it looked like he had more or less pitched himself into the back-end of the Cubs rotation plans for next season.
MLB
IBWAA

Dismantling The 2016 Chicago Cubs

The look on Anthony Rizzo’s face after the final out of the 2016 World Series says it all.Arturo Pardavila III - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. For a fanbase that slogged through a 108-year drought to celebrate a World Series championship, expecting multiple titles in a tight window seemed implausible. With the Ricketts family’s deep pockets and Theo Epstein’s steady hand and calm demeanor driving the franchise’s modernization, that goal seemed attainable. Together they constructed a core of dynamic, fan-friendly players destined to dazzle the Wrigley Field faithful for the next decade. But five years later, Chicago Cubs fans cling to memories of a rainy evening in Cleveland as they watch the stars from 2016 fight for postseason berths donning different uniforms.
