Jamie Vardy scores own goal but fires double to rescue Leicester point

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gF6j6_0c7vhrfG00
Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his second goal against Burnley (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Jamie Vardy scored an own goal but still rescued a point for Leicester and kept winless Burnley waiting for their first victory of the season.

The striker put through his own net for the first time in his career but his brace ensured the Foxes grabbed a 2-2 draw.

Maxwel Cornet’s goal left Burnley on the brink of their first win at Leicester for 14 years before Vardy struck with five minutes left.

Chris Wood thought he had stolen the points in stoppage time when he headed in but the goal was correctly ruled out by VAR for offside.

The draw kept the battling Clarets, who impressed with their defensive resolve, in the Premier League drop zone while the Foxes sit 12th.

Matt Lowton set the tone early when he produced a fine block to deny Harvey Barnes when he arrived to meet Ademola Lookman’s cross

Youri Tielemans drilled over before teeing up Vardy, only for the striker to head over after 10 minutes.

The forward, making his 400th career appearance, should have scored and he marked his milestone in the worst possible fashion by giving Burnley a 12th-minute lead.

The Clarets had been bright going forward and when Cornet won a corner, Ashley Westwood swung it in and Vardy, at the near post, glanced the ball past his own keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester mounted a response and Barnes tested Nick Pope from distance as the hosts dominated the ball.

Burnley held firm, although they needed Lowton to be in the right place to brilliantly block Vardy’s close-range effort after Ricardo Pereira was allow to deliver from the right.

The striker would have been forgiven for thinking it was not his day but he came good eight minutes before the break.

Referee Chris Kavanagh played a good advantage after Barnes was clobbered and when Tielemans fed Vardy his first-time effort found the bottom corner.

Yet, just three minutes later, Burnley stunned the Foxes again when Cornet grabbed his first Clarets goal.

The industrious Vydra wriggled free on the right and his deep cross found Cornet to arrow a fine volley past Schmeichel from 12 yards.

But Burnley suffered a blow when the Ivory Coast international was forced to limp off soon after with a hamstring injury – not before being booked for time wasting having come back on the pitch for treatment.

It would have been a relief for the Foxes’ defence, again struggling without the influential Jonny Evans, who continues to battle a foot problem.

That was recognised by Brendan Rodgers, who went to a back three at the break as Timothy Castagne replaced Pereira.

Leicester, though, failed to rediscover composure after the restart with Schmeichel particularly guilty of poor decision making and battling Burnley remained equal to their threat.

James Tarkowski frustrated Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced as Leicester tried to find a second leveller.

Again, they dominated possession but failed to force Pope into any meaningful save with Iheanacho seeing a shot blocked.

Rodgers’ decision to replaced Lookman with James Maddison was met with jeers from the home fans to underline their frustrations.

Tarkowski headed Tielemans’ drive behind with seven minutes left and, just as it looked like Burnley would hold on, Vardy struck again.

Iheanacho put him clear on the left and, when Pope raced out, the striker rounded him to roll in the equaliser.

There was still time for more drama in stoppage time when Wood headed in but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Vardy scores 'three' as Leicester draw 2-2 with Burnley

Jamie Vardy scored twice - as well as an own goal - as Leicester City came from behind to deny Burnley a first Premier League win of the season. Vardy rounded Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's through ball with five minutes remaining to complete an eventful afternoon for the Foxes striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers happy with Vardy form

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is delighted with Jamie Vardy's contribution this season. The 34-year-old striker scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Brighton, his third goal in five Premier League games. "It's absolutely fantastic," Rodgers said of Vardy's form. "He's got three goals now in five games. "It was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester defender Castagne: Burnley draw definitely two points lost

Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne admits they blew two points in their draw with Burnley. Saturday's game at King Power stadium ended 2-2. Castagne told the club's official site: “We can't give them easy chances and goals like that. We have to be tougher. The Premier League is not easy, but I think we're shooting ourselves in the foot in the last few weeks, so we have to get back to our form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

In-form Vardy brushes off own goal to deny Burnley

It was a rather eventful afternoon for Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium. Having cancelled out his first-half own goal, the 34-year-old had the final say as he rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to deny Burnley their first Premier League win of the season. It is now five goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Jamie Vardy scores a double after glancing a header into his own net as hosts twice come from behind to deny Clarets their first Premier League win of the season

James Vardy rescued Leicester from a third consecutive league defeat with a classy double that earned them a point against Burnley that their chaotic display barely deserved. Vardy’s early own-goal had put the visitors in front and after Leicester’s talisman had equalised, Burnley quickly regained the lead thanks to Maxwel Cornet’s brilliant strike on his full league debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Norwich confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Burnley host Norwich at Turf Moor this afternoon in a meeting of two of the Premier League’s winless sides. Sean Dyche’s side sit 19th with two points from their opening six games and were denied a first win of the season at Leicester last weekend after Chris Wood’s late header was ruled out for offside. It took Burnley eight matches to get their first win of the season last term and the Clarets will be desperate to get off the mark against a Norwich side who are on a run of six consecutive defeats top open the campaign. Daniel Farke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Crystal Palace come from two goals down to deny Leicester victory

Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to earn Crystal Palace a share of the spoils against former club Leicester, who let a two-goal lead slip at Selhurst Park.The Foxes looked on course for a first Premier League win since August as birthday boy Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy capitalised on defensive errors to have them two goals up at the interval.But Palace rallied as substitute Michael Olise scored his first goal for the club before Schlupp struck as Patrick Vieira’s side earned a battling 2-2 draw.Leicester had the best of the first half but remain in the bottom half of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester winger Barnes: We go to Brighton for 3 points

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes says they're in for a huge challenge today against Brighton. However, he insists they'll face the Seagulls full of confidence. "It was a tough game in midweek for us but we've had a look afterwards and there's so many positives to take from it," the 23-year-old told LCFC TV. "We're going into it full of confidence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Southampton score: City drop points at home as VAR rules out Raheem Sterling's late goal

Manchester City looked to have used up their weekly allotment of goals on Wednesday. Just days after crushing RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Champions League group stage opener, City had to settle for a poor, deserved, 0-0 draw with relegation candidate Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Facing a team that had yet to win a league game this season, City managed to do what you would expect -- control the ball, create chances and look like a threat. Now, they usually put away plenty, considering they entered having scored at least five goals in four of their previous five games, but it was not meant to be, putting just one shot on goal out of their 16, good for 6.5 percent. Those 16 shots amounted to only 1.00 total expected goals (xG), a fair distance below the standard the team had set with over 11 xG in their first four matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester No2 Davies happy for Lookman after goal in Cup win

Leicester City assistant manager Chris Davies was delighted for Ademola Lookman after their Carabao Cup win against Millwall. The on-loan winger struck in the 2-0 triumph. "He's been outstanding in training, with his attitude, day-to-day around the place," Davies said. "He's been a joy to work with in the first few weeks and his quality has been very high. He impacted the game a lot when he came on at the weekend against Brighton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Brighton survive Leicester comeback after two goals ruled out

Brighton are making history, but they put their fans through an emotional wringer at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Their best start to a Premier League season continued with a fourth victory in five games and their first against Leicester City in nine attempts. But after taking a two-goal lead, they allowed Leicester back into the match and survived two disallowed goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Brighton vs Leicester final score: Seagulls hold off Foxes

Brighton vs Leicester was a topsy-turvy clash at the Amex, as the Seagulls held on for another tight win. Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck had them cruising with a goal either side of half time, but Jamie Vardy pulled a goal back as Leicester went so close to grabbing a point late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
