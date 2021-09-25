CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taila Santos calls Roxanne Modafferi’s style ‘boring,’ hopes to put on a show at UFC 266

By Lucas Rezende
Bloody Elbow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising flyweight prospect Taila Santos hopes to put on a memorable performance at UFC 266, though she might have a feeling her opponent could get in the way. Paired up against veteran Roxanne Modafferi for a bout in the preliminary portion of the card, Taila tells Super Lutas she is not very fond of the style ‘Roxy’ brings to the Octagon, but plans to fight around that problem.

