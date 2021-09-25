CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Sunburst races return after COVID-19 canceled them last year and delayed them from June

South Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunners wear masks at the start of this year's Sunburst 10K race Saturday on Lafayette Boulevard in downtown South Bend. As a COVID-19 precautionary measure, runners were required to mask at the starting line, allowed to toss them into barrels about 50 feet later and were asked to mask again as they approached the finish line. The annual race, which raises money for Beacon Health's Memorial Children's Hospital, was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers said the number of racers this year was down by about half, partly because the event had been postponed from its usual date in June.

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Authorities find body believed to be Miya Marcano

A body believed to be Miya Marcano was found in a wooded area in Orlando, Florida, Saturday morning, Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced. The discovery is part of a joint-agency search into the disappearance of Marcano, who went missing this month. "We can't imagine the pain, the anguish, that...
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
South Bend, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sunburst#Covid 19#Beacon Health
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy