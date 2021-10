The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone who had a part in making our 2021 Fair a huge success. The includes everyone who came out to the fair, participated in the parade or tractor pull; those who purchased raffle tickets, helped sponsor parade trophies, paid to hang their banners or helped sponsor; Miss Virginia, the Quantico Marine Band and our live bands, as well as those who loaned us equipment or performed necessary services; and those who donated prizes to be raffled off. Also, many thanks to our local law enforcement personnel for providing police protection.

BRANDY STATION, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO