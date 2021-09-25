Strap in: The Evil Dead is Returning to Theaters This October

It's once again time to get groovy as Lionsgate has revealed that a brand new box set for Bruce Cambell's cult classic series The Evil Dead will be arriving on November 16. The Evil Dead Groovy Collection will consist of both The Evil Dead and The Evil Dead II, as well as all three seasons of the Ash vs. Evil Dead series. The set will bring the original two films into 4K Ultra and Blu-ray in a bundle so stuffed full of horrors that it might give the Necronomicon a run for its money. Unfortunately, Army of Darkness is not included in the box set, so there will be no appearance of a particular Boomstick.

