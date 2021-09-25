CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strap in: The Evil Dead is Returning to Theaters This October

By Caleb Townsend
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis October, new and old fans of The Evil Dead will finally be able to see it in theaters, as the movie celebrates its 40th anniversary. Viewers will have the chance to watch the quintessential gonzo horror movie film on the big screen, with an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell.

