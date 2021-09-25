CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said Saturday that inequalities and conflict drive migration. But he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...

Comments / 5

Guest
7d ago

We have our country you have yours. Fix it so your people will want to live there. Why do we have to take care of the whole world. We have people starving and want take care of them. Terrible.😔🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
11
Comments / 0

Community Policy