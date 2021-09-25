Astoria assemblyman protests outside city hall for taxi medallion debt forgiveness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crowd of people gathered outside City Hall tonight slamming the treatment of Haitians at the US southern border. This comes as 1,400 Haitians were sent back home to their country — the US expelling them without even granting them a chance to seek asylum. Outside City Hall Wednesday night, protesters made their frustrations known. Members of the people’s power of assembly say the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border is inhumane. “These people are suffering and all they’re trying to do is what everybody else came to this country to do,” said Rev. Annie Chambers of the Peoples’ Power...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO