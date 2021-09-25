Astoria assemblyman protests outside city hall for taxi medallion debt forgiveness
By Julia Moro
Starting last Sunday, dozens of New Yorkers and some Queens elected officials gathered outside of City Hall to demand Mayor Bill de Blasio implement the New York Taxi Workers’ Alliance (NYTWA) medallion debt forgiveness plan. The medallion system is a way of regulating the number of taxi cabs in New...
Queens Assembly Members Zohran K. Mamdani, Jessica Gonzales-Rojas, Ron Kim, and Democratic nominees for City Council Felicia Singh, Shahana Hanif, and Shekar Krishnan joined taxi drivers from across New York City in their camp out in front of City Hall to demand that Mayor de Blasio implement the New York Taxi Workers’ Alliance (NYTWA)’s medallion debt forgiveness plan. The demonstration will continue in front of City Hall until the Mayor takes meaningful action to alleviate the financial burden medallion owners face. The medallion debt crisis has impacted thousands of working class New Yorkers, over 90% of whom are immigrants, the majority South Asian, and has led to suicides by a number of taxi drivers. Almost all of the city’s South Asian elected officials attended the demonstration last week to support the drivers.
For over a week, a group of New York City taxi medallion owners have protested outside City Hall, calling for the city to take additional steps to aid drivers burdened by debt from their medallion loans. On Monday morning, the commissioner and chair of the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission affirmed that it would be sticking with its current relief plan – a grant program that protesters say won’t do enough to resolve their crushing debts.
Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced New York City’s $65 million Medallion Relief Program (MRP), which could result in $500 million of debt forgiveness for thousands of drivers, has delivered $5.1 million in debt cancellation for the first 26 owners to fully restructure their loans. As of this week, 954 medallion owners have completed appointments with the TLC’s Owner/Driver Resource Center and are in various stages of renegotiations, a significant portion of which will be completed by the end of 2021.
