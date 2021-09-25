CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Leyden, NY

Home health aid charged with bilking elderly couple out of $32,500

Romesentinel.com
 8 days ago

PORT LEYDEN — A home health aid worker in Lewis County is accused of stealing more than $32,000 from people she was entrusted to help. Sheriff’s deputies said Stacey Dixon, 35, of Port Leyden, was an aid worker for an elderly couple and she stole $32,500 from the couple over the course of roughly eight months in 2020. Deputies said Dixon spent $17,700 on the couple’s credit card and cashed $14,800 in checks from their bank account.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Authorities find body believed to be Miya Marcano

A body believed to be Miya Marcano was found in a wooded area in Orlando, Florida, Saturday morning, Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced. The discovery is part of a joint-agency search into the disappearance of Marcano, who went missing this month. "We can't imagine the pain, the anguish, that...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, NY
Lewis County, NY
Crime & Safety
Lewis County, NY
Health
City
Port Leyden, NY
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Health
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy