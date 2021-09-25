Home health aid charged with bilking elderly couple out of $32,500

PORT LEYDEN — A home health aid worker in Lewis County is accused of stealing more than $32,000 from people she was entrusted to help. Sheriff’s deputies said Stacey Dixon, 35, of Port Leyden, was an aid worker for an elderly couple and she stole $32,500 from the couple over the course of roughly eight months in 2020. Deputies said Dixon spent $17,700 on the couple’s credit card and cashed $14,800 in checks from their bank account.