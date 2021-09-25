CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Solving the Universe Expansion Mystery

Cover picture for the articleScientific American explains a new type of dark energy that might have existed within the first 300k years after the Big Bang. Two separate studies — both posted on the arXiv preprint server in the past week — have detected a tentative first trace of this ‘early dark energy’ in data collected between 2013 and 2016 by the Atacama Cosmology Telescope (ACT) in Chile. If the findings are confirmed, they could help to solve a long-standing conundrum surrounding data about the early Universe, which seem to be incompatible with the rate of cosmic expansion measured today. But the data are preliminary and don’t show definitively whether this form of dark energy really existed.

