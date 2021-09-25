Solving the Universe Expansion Mystery

A comet so huge it was initially mistaken for a dwarf planet is on an inward-bound trajectory from the outer Solar System. There's no reason to worry – C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), as the comet is called, will approach no closer to the Sun than just outside the orbit of Saturn. But its large size and relative closeness will afford a rare opportunity to study a pristine object from the Oort Cloud, and find new information about the formation of the Solar System. "We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen – or at least larger than any...

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO