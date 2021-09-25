Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers win it at the death

West Ham suffered defeat to Manchester United in their thrilling 2-1 Premier League clash.The Hammers had to defend for the majority of the first half and they did so solidly, particularly through Kurt Zouma.The hosts then started to turn their attack on with Jarrod Bowen pressuring Harry Maguire into a mistake. He coughed up possession and Bowen had a chance at goal that was dealt with well by David de Gea.Both teams had a few chances, the closest being from Bruno Fernandes, until West Ham broke the deadlock. Said Benrahma took a shot which deflected off of Raphael Varane to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO