Brentford v Liverpool: Confirmed Team News

Liverpool will be looking to go clear at the top of the table as they travel to the Capital for a tricky looking fixture against Brentford on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have made an excellent start to the season taking 13 points from a possible 15.

The trip to the Brentford Community Stadium will not be an easy one as Thomas Frank and his team have made a very good start to life in the Premier League.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes four changes to the team that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield last Saturday with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones all returning to the starting XI.

James Milner, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas all drop to the bench where they are joined by the fit again Roberto Firmino.

Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara miss out through injury.

Liverpool Team

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Substitutes

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Brentford Team

David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbuemo, Ivan Toney

Substitutes

Alvaro Fernandez, Zanka, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Mathias Jensen, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddas, Mads Bidstrup, Marcus Forss

