No time for an intro this week, so let’s get right to work breaking down the NINE sacks allowed by the Chicago Bears against the Cleveland Browns. Nothing like a sack given up on first down immediately following a big fourth down stop by the defense to kill the momentum. At least this one is an easy sack to break down, as anyone listening to Greg Olsen on the broadcast heard him do it. Right tackle Germain Ifedi takes a quick step to the outside to cut off the edge, but Jadeveon Clowney immediately shoots the inside gap. Ifedi took took too flat of a kick, but even if he would have had a better angle, I’m not sure he could have stopped Clowney on this one.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO