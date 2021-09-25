Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Takes Us Into Creel House
It's been so long since Stranger Things Season 3 arrived in the summer of 2019. Now, after over two years, we finally have the first trailer for Season 4 of the Netflix original series thanks to the streaming service's Tudum event. You might remember that at the end of Stranger Things Season 3, Hopper (David Harbour) looked to be stuck in a Russian prison where the Demogorgon was also being held captive. Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) was rendered powerless and moved away from Hawkins with the Byers family.
