Can you make a successful advertisement just by showing viewers Ryan Reynolds face? Ryan Reynolds himself decided to do an official investigation into the matter, through his MNTN venture with Maximum Effort in creative performance advertising. In a new promotional ad meant to help bring awareness to MNTN, Ryan Reynolds and one of the company's marketing analysts do an experiment: they run two different ads for the company - with only one ad using Ryan Reynolds as the spokesman - and measure the level of ad reach and impressions they got from each. As it turns out, consumers prefer NOT seeing Ryan Reynolds' face trying to sell them something.

