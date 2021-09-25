Boys Noize Defies Odds with Antithetic Album, "+/- (Polarity)"
One of electronic music's most esteemed producers has released his most contrasting album to date. A genre-crossing mastermind, Boys Noize tackles the intersectionality of his music head-on with his fifth studio album, +/- (pronounced "Polarity"). Described as a work that tugs at the polar tensions between the musical styles he produces, Boys Noize (real name Alex Ridha) delicately crafted a nearly hour-long LP comprised of fifteen tracks. Every cut feuds with your senses, trying to connect the similarities of each conflicting record.edm.com
