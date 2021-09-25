CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Boys Noize Defies Odds with Antithetic Album, "+/- (Polarity)"

By Ulises Vargas
edm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of electronic music's most esteemed producers has released his most contrasting album to date. A genre-crossing mastermind, Boys Noize tackles the intersectionality of his music head-on with his fifth studio album, +/- (pronounced "Polarity"). Described as a work that tugs at the polar tensions between the musical styles he produces, Boys Noize (real name Alex Ridha) delicately crafted a nearly hour-long LP comprised of fifteen tracks. Every cut feuds with your senses, trying to connect the similarities of each conflicting record.

edm.com

Comments / 0

Related
movieboozer.com

The Reggaestra: Tribute To Bunny Wailer (Album Review)

Admittedly, I have never heard of Bunny Wailer and was curious to hear this tribute to the late roots reggae artist. It’s enjoyable for sure for the layman listener like me, and in my opinion, will be a rich listening experience for fans of Bunny Wailer, who fronted The Reggaestra and was honored by his bandmates with this special tribute album.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Thrice - Horizons/East (Album Review)

It’s a tale as old as time: rock band reunites, fails to recapture the lofty highs of their youth. Kiss, System of a Down and Mötley Crüe are among the book’s infinite chapters. Yet, you can count on one hand the bands that have re-emerged from the abyss and outdone themselves. Thrice are one of them.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Album: Blu ‘The Color Blu(e)’

Blu shows his true colors on his brand new album, The Color Blu(e). Hued with 11 tracks, the Los Angeles wordsmith introduces his conceptual project with “People Call Me Blu(e)” followed by “Because The Sky Is Blu(e)“, and others including “Everyday Blu(e)s”, “Blu(e)r Than Blu(e)”, “Blu(e) World”, and more. Purchase the physical copies here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): ISKANDR — “VERGEZICHT”

For most of us, our introduction to the new album by Iskandr came through a video for the song “Bloeddraad“. It presents a fascinating collage of images, and the music is equally fascinating. It’s the sound of a sinister dream, an embroidery of acoustic chords and ringing guitars, of bestial snarls and flesh-flensing screams, of shimmering synths and eerie, mercurial arpeggios. It includes a slower, spellbinding break near the end that features choral vocals and a feeling of rising, ominous grandeur. And in addition to that, the song has tremendous visceral appeal, thanks to a simple but compelling drum rhythm, accented by bursts of rumbling double-bass.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boys Noize
horrornews.net

DESTINITY New album in October! (Crimson Productions / Season of Mist.)

After 3 releases out worldwide via LIFEFORCE RECORDS (Germany), DESTINITY are back with 9 new songs (51mn), offering once again their unique blend of Melodic Death metal. The album was produced by Destinity in the second half of 2020 and mixed and mastered during December 2020 at BLACKLOUNGE STUDIO (SWEDEN) by Jonas Kjellgren (ref: SABATON, SCAR SYM-METRY, SONIC SYNDICATE, THE ABSENCE, IN MOURNING and many more…).
ROCK MUSIC
movieboozer.com

Dopus Opus: The Lake Sessions (Album Review)

Created by friends Terry Waterman and Steve McKenzie, their labor of love (and debut album) called The Lakes Sessions is an energetic, psychedelic, and exciting musical journey for all who will have the pleasure to listen to this album. The Lake Sessions is a well-polished produced album that is meant...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Boys Noize Drops New, Must-Hear Album, ‘+/-‘

Boys Noize has delivered his first new album in over three and a half years. The fresh new project is titled +/- (pronounced Polarity), and it’s a doozy. It contains 15 new songs from the Berlin-based rave veteran, with a runtime of just under an hour. This is his fifth career studio album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polarity#Electronic Music#Studio Album#Crssd Fest#Boys Noize Records
defpen

Album Stream: Kari Faux – Lowkey Superstar (Deluxe)

When I think of Kari Faux, I automatically think of Schoolboy Q’s Oxymoron. It’s weird, but that’s just how my brain works. No, Kari Faux was not featured on that album and I’m pretty sure the two have never worked together. However, the word “faux” has always meant “fake” to me and there’s nothing that has ever sounded fake about her music or her persona. As a result, it just feels like an oxymoron.
MUSIC
movieboozer.com

The Sundogs: Move (Album Review)

Back with their fourth album Move, Seattle’s The Sundogs return with more of their progressive flavored rock. There’s a little something for everyone and everyone will like it. The Sundogs begin things with their honky-tonk meets soul meets the ghost of Stevie Ray Vaughn style on their opening track “Battle”,...
SEATTLE, WA
edm.com

Eliminate's "Belly Of The Beast" EP Solidifies His Status as a Thought Leader In Bass Music: Listen

Eliminate lets his ideas run wild into the darkest depths of the sonic spectrum on his exploratory Belly Of The Beast EP. Fans and the industry alike have found the thrill in the envelope-pushing approach of Eliminate, who has emerged a prominent thought leader in the current wave of dubstep and trap. Whether executed through the lens of his trend-setting sample packs or his bold releases, his audiences have instinctively come to expect the unexpected.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
edm.com

Ridi Taps Manhattan Clique for Intoxicating House Remix of "Top Guy"

17-year-old rising pop star Ridi has unveiled an official remix of her debut single, "Top Guy," from veteran production duo Manhattan Clique. The young songstress, whose first-ever release arrived back in August alongside a gripping music video, has recruited the help of one of the most prolific remixing teams in the scene to rework the brooding pop jam. Manhattan Clique flipped "Top Guy" into a house heater, repurposing Ridi's sultry lyrics in a bouncy four-on-the-floor rhythm. Their sublime edit retools "Top Guy" into a cut for the clubs, and while it doesn't have tense builds or thunderous drops, its bouncy sound design will surely get people moving.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Nao - And Then Life Was Beautiful (Album Review)

Nao’s third album ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’ is a terse 13 track investigation of diverse and listenable neo-soul, combining versatile yet distinctive vocals with guest spots from Lianne La Havas, Lucky Daye and Nigerian highlife star Adekunle Gold. The latter collab is one of the record’s strongest turns. Antidote...
MUSIC
edm.com

REZZ Announces 2021 North American Headline Tour

Fans of REZZ will soon be able to descend deeper into the spellbinding chaos of her brand, thanks to a 2021 North American tour that has the look of her most significant outing yet. REZZ announced her headlining "Spiral Tour" today, noting that it will feature "the biggest production" of...
MUSIC
edm.com

Coinbase to Showcase Iconic Music Festival Moments at EDC Via Onsite NFT Galleries

Coinbase is banking on the electronic music community to help drive its growth prospects. In a series of new strategic sponsorships, dance music fans will be able to catch Coinbase at two upcoming editions of EDC in Las Vegas and Orlando respectively. The appearances will follow a recent activation on Randalls Island in New York City.
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Album of the Week: Pond – 9 (2021 LP)

Always willing to try their hand at being a little bit left of centre, over the past decade Pond has created their own comfortable absurdist niche in the psych-rock genre in the Australian music scene. Generally treading that fine line between chaotic incoherence and a controlled mastery of music, the West Australian band are back with their ninth album, the aptly titled 9. Coming two years after 2019’s psych-pop Tasmania, Pond has continued with the trend of indulging in spaced-out psychedelia and raggedness while leaning into moments of disco and jazz.
MUSIC
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Saint Phnx performs debut smash single ‘Happy Place’

Scottish pop-rock sibling duo Saint Phnx joins us to make their U.S. television debut, with a special premiere performance of their smash single, “Happy Place,” and shares the song’s sentimental link to their late father. The band of brothers also gives us the scoop on opening for rock superstars around the world, their new music, […]
MUSIC
edm.com

Watch REZZ and fknsyd's Demonic "Let Me In" Music Video

REZZ has unveiled the latest puzzle piece to her hotly anticipated fourth album, a brand new single called "Let Me In," alongside an eerie music video. The menacing sound design of REZZ and the haunting cadence of fknsyd are birds of a feather. Together they soundtrack the new "Let Me In" audiovisual, which follows the two artists on a dark, ritualistic journey. Much like the spiral motif of REZZ's signature branding, the video is inspired by elements of magical realism, blending demonic imagery with tense camera work to send chills down the spine.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy