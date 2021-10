A Nintendo FCC filing for a “game controller” has been recently discovered, presumed to be for a new type of Nintendo Switch controller, but a short-term confidentiality request ensures that its details will not be made public until as late as 180 days “from the date of the Grant of Equipment Authorization.” The Nintendo game controller has a model number of “HAC043” in the FCC documentation, and “HAC” is typically associated with Nintendo Switch hardware, as Switch itself is HAC-001, Ring Fit Adventure‘s Ring-Con is HAC-022, and HAC-042 is the SNES controller used for Nintendo Switch Online. There is reason to believe the controller has a USB-C port and can plug into the HAC-002 Nintendo AC adapter, but that pretty much summarizes what we know about it right now.

