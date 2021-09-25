CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

ESPN College Gameday picks for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5AAc_0c7vXqUb00

ESPN College Gameday was in downtown Chicago for today’s battle between No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 12 Notre Dame.

The cast of analysts and hosts led by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis spent three hours reviewing every storyline across the sport and previewing the game of the week.

Much of their talk circled around today’s battle at quarterback, Jim Leonhard’s defense and how it’s been 57 years since these two programs met on the football field.

The hosts picked the outcome of today’s game as the show came to a close. Here is who the cast of Corso, Herbstreit, Howard and guest picker Danica Patrick picked to win:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 5: Ohio State back among the best of the league?

Each week, we take a look back and try to determine what team in the Big Ten is playing the best on the football field. For the longest time, that team has often been Ohio State. However, early this season, we’ve seen some struggles from the team wearing scarlet and gray, with others like Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan rising up to challenge the bully on the block.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten power rankings after Week 5: Another new team at the top

With most, but not all, Big Ten teams in conference play, it was another wild week across the conference. There were two nonconference games — Illinois hosted Charlotte while Michigan State took on Western Kentucky at Spartan Stadium — but we got some real meat on Saturday. Michigan went on the road and took down Wisconsin for the first time since 2001, Ohio State had its second complete game in a row, this time eviscerating what is thought to be a much-improved Rutgers team, and Penn State got revenge against Indiana.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Paul Chryst said after Michigan's domination over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When you get beat as soundly as Wisconsin did at home on Saturday, it’s hard to come up with the words to describe it. Michigan may have won 38-17, but the game wasn’t really even that close. Though the Badgers threatened at the end of the first half by marching down the field in 15 seconds to cut the score to just three points, the Wolverines came out in the second and defensively dominated as it had started the game.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football controls Western Kentucky, wins 48-31

Michigan State fended off a Western Kentucky upset attempt, taking control of the game early and never letting up, winning 48-31. Michigan State got the scoring started when they forced a Hilltopper 3 and out and on the ensuing punt, Jayden Reed returned it 88 yards for a touchdown. Another touchdown by Reed and Kenneth Walker finding the end zone would put the Spartans up 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Rece Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sections

Alabama is fresh off of an impressive 42-21 win against Ole Miss, the No. 12 team in the country, on Saturday, and they could still be in danger of losing the No. 1 spot atop the rankings. With Georgia’s impressive 37-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, it’s possible that the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 22 Auburn breaks Cigar Curse, outlasts LSU in Baton Rouge

The Tigers overcame an early 13 point deficit with some magic from quarterback Bo Nix and came away with a 24-19 victory in Death Valley. Uncertainty surrounded the quarterback position heading into this game with Nix having been benched for TJ Finley in Auburn’s homecoming game against Georgia State last week. In the end, Finley did get his shot. He came into the game on the third offensive series and went 1-4 with his lone completion being a 35-yard pass to John Samuel Shenker, who had a massive day for the Tigers (five receptions, 104 yards).
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from LSU's embarrassing loss to Auburn

The game lived up to the hype of the LSU-Auburn matchup that we have seen over the years. Would the home team get redemption or would War Eagle snap the streak?. It was a tale of two different halves for the LSU football team. They held two different two-score leads in this game. They were up on Auburn 13-0 in the first half, then again 19-10 early in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Notre Dame#American Football#Espn College Gameday
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stats from Auburn's 24-19 win over LSU

LSU had a 91 yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the game as Kayshon Boutte caught three passes for 91 yards, including a 55-yard game and a 31-yard touchdown. The Bayou Bengals kicked field goals on their next two drives to take a 13-0 lead. Bo Nix got...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons why LSU dropped the ball at home

The streak has been broken. Auburn came into Baton Rouge and won for the first time since 1999. The Tigers snapped a 10-game losing streak in Death Valley. LSU stormed out to an early 13-0 lead but let Auburn claw back into the game late. LSU even had a nine point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they let Auburn score twice and couldn’t get stops down the stretch. There were multiple missed opportunities for LSU when Auburn was giving them the chance to get back into things, but LSU’s offense simply sputtered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy