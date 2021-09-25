ESPN College Gameday picks for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

ESPN College Gameday was in downtown Chicago for today’s battle between No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 12 Notre Dame.

The cast of analysts and hosts led by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis spent three hours reviewing every storyline across the sport and previewing the game of the week.

Much of their talk circled around today’s battle at quarterback, Jim Leonhard’s defense and how it’s been 57 years since these two programs met on the football field.

The hosts picked the outcome of today’s game as the show came to a close. Here is who the cast of Corso, Herbstreit, Howard and guest picker Danica Patrick picked to win: