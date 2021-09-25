CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linebacker update on Florida depth chart ahead of Tennessee

By David Rosenberg
 8 days ago
After losing starting linebacker Ventrell Miller for the year, Florida has a new No. 1 at the position on its pregame depth chart for Tennessee.

Mohamoud Diabate, who was already getting decent playing time, is now listed as the Gators’ starter and Ty’Ron Hopper is now the listed backup for both linebacker spots. Jeremiah Moon and Amari Burney are the other two main linebackers in the rotation.

Other than Miller’s removal, the depth chart looks mostly the same as it has all year.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was cleared by Gators staff last week to play, but coach Dan Mullen decided to keep him as a true backup and protect his hamstring. Although he was listed on the depth chart last week, Richardson looks far more likely to play this week.

Avery Helm still has the starting cornerback job opposite Kaiir Elam, but Jason Marshall Jr. is improving and beginning to see more playing time.

Kicker Chris Howard missed a point after last week that ended up being the difference between overtime and a loss to Alabama for Florida. Jace Christmann has been an “OR” option to Howard on the depth chart all season, and that remains unchanged even after the crucial miss.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

