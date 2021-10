Maryland volleyball is traveling to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to face off against No. 9 Minnesota for its first Big Ten away game of the 2021 season. Maryland just pulled off an unprecedented upset against the No. 2 ranked Wisconsin Badgers and is riding high on what has been a thrilling season thus far. The Terps defeated the Badgers in a five-set battle and are now 13-0 on the season and one win away from tying their 14-0 start in 2005.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO