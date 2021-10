Many Apple aficionados breathed a sigh of relief when the company unveiled its newly upgraded Apple Watch Series 7. That’s because the rumors of it radically changing shape and form turned out to be wrong. It comes as no surprise that most people like their current Apple Watch form factor just fine. That’s not to say there haven’t been some refinements to the look and feel of the upcoming Series 7 — but they are impressive without being nearly as extensive as we were led to expect. There’s a bright new color scheme and a slightly larger screen space for both models. The incremental approach to improvements made a great watch even better with a sleek, curved exterior, thinner bezel, expanded screen space, and fast charging.

