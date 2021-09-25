Letter: It's our right to decline masks, vaccine
The “Vaccines are part of a healthy society” opinion letter posted Sept. 18 was interesting but flawed in content and context. The comparison of the COVID vaccine to other vaccines fails to recognize the COVID vaccine is still experimental and very controversial as to its numerous recorded and published adverse side effects. The vaccine is recommended, not required. No physician nor non-legislative governmental organizations can legally mandate, aka autocratically dictate, that people be required to take the COVID vaccination. A myriad of won lawsuits have proven this to be true.www.mitchellrepublic.com
Comments / 0