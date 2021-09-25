CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Letter: It's our right to decline masks, vaccine

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Vaccines are part of a healthy society” opinion letter posted Sept. 18 was interesting but flawed in content and context. The comparison of the COVID vaccine to other vaccines fails to recognize the COVID vaccine is still experimental and very controversial as to its numerous recorded and published adverse side effects. The vaccine is recommended, not required. No physician nor non-legislative governmental organizations can legally mandate, aka autocratically dictate, that people be required to take the COVID vaccination. A myriad of won lawsuits have proven this to be true.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

What are NYC’s vaccine rules right now?

NEW YORK — A vaccine mandate for New York City’s public school teachers and other staffers can go forward as planned next week, after a state judge lifted a temporary restraining order. The city had announced last month that school employees would have to get at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Biden’s vaccine policy edicts are hypocritical

President Biden like King George of pre-American Revolution times is hypocritically imposing stringent COVID-19 vaccine policy edicts on American citizens but tens of thousands of illegal migrants at our southern border are not being effectively tested or vaccinated before pouring into America to spread COVID and other diseases. Our border patrol is massively over-burdened and themselves dangerously exposed to COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Covid
Independent

Letter to the editor: It's common sense to wear a mask, get COVID-19 vaccination

After reading about the Perry Township folks complaining about their child wearing a mask ("Perry parents blast board for decision to mandate masks," Sept. 25), I find it amazing. When most of us were growing up, there was measles and polio. We got a vaccine, no problem. Then a booster as needed. It wasn’t political; it was public health and common sense.
PUBLIC HEALTH
louisianarecord.com

'We will not change our stance': Ochsner Health responds to letter from law firm on vaccine mandates for employees

At the end of August, Ochsner Health announced a mandatory requirement that all its physicians, providers and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29. | Unsplash/National Cancer Institute. Ochsner Health says it is not changing its position on requiring coronavirus vaccines for employees despite pushback, including a recent letter...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Protect the rights of women

On June 8, the Women’s Health Protection Act was reintroduced in Congress. This is federal legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into law and establish the legal right to abortion in all 50 states. In the face of legislation, like that passed in Texas in early September, the time...
U.S. POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Think mask, vaccine mandates violate your rights? You misunderstand rights

Anti-mask and anti-vaccination anger is strong throughout the country, and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is one of the politicians encouraging this anger. He recently said that "we will fight (the Democrats) to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian." The cry of "We have our rights" is all around us. The problem is that those who are making the most noise about their rights do not understand the first thing about the rights they claim to love so much.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: COVID is killing some of our kids. We must protect them with vaccines and masks.

I have a grandson I can’t imagine living without. Because he isn’t 2 years old yet, it’s unlikely he’ll have the coverage and protection that can be provided by the Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines any time soon. That means Marlowe has to rely on others to consider his health and safety and protect him from people who might carry the COVID-19 virus.
KIDS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Pediatricians support a mask mandate

The American Academy of Pediatrics Alaska Chapter encourages the Anchorage Assembly to implement a citywide mask mandate, as proposed under AO 2021-91. Vaccines are the most effective tool we have to end the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, children under the age of 12 are ineligible for vaccination and therefore unprotected. In addition, the municipality is facing a high percentage of vaccine hesitancy, which means many eligible individuals remain unvaccinated. With these facts in mind, it is imperative that we protect our community, including our vulnerable children, by requiring masks in the community.
ANCHORAGE, AK
hometownsource.com

LETTER: The more masks, the better

I am appalled with the Robbinsdale School Board’s decision to require students to wear a mask in school again this year. Since the coronavirus is small enough to penetrate just one mask, the CDC has recently recommended wearing a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. The least the school board could have done is to require two masks.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Letter about masks inaccurate

This morning’s paper had an article by Anna Schwirian, “Masks could harm children’s development.”. Ms. Schwirian’s article is filled with half-truths and misinformation and has “evidence” gleaned from essays and unqualified individuals to make recommendations about masks. If people read her letter and believe it to be the truth, they can place their child in danger.
KIDS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy