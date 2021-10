Season 5 episode 2 is poised to arrive on Fox this Tuesday and ultimately, Nic isn’t the only character in some danger. In the sneak peek below via TV Insider, you can get somewhat of a sense of what is coming up as an incident in the elevator is going to leave Devon in some sort of danger. He’s luckily discovered but, at the same time, we have all sorts of questions about what caused this and how he’ll be able to recover. (We do think that Devon will find a way to get better — this isn’t going to be one of those situations where we’ll have a death by elevator, right?)

