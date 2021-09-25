CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Enter The Creel House With This New, Terrifying Teaser

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to enter the Creel House? Well, get ready, because Stranger Things Season 4 is welcoming you inside one of the series new, terrifying locations courtesy a teaser that just rolled out as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event. In the clip, we see a family in a creepy...

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
‘Scenes from a Marriage’

Acting powerhouses Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain question marriage, love, monogamy, and more in HBO’s new limited series Scenes from a Marriage. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish saga (and produced by his son Daniel!), this somewhat-romantic drama is sure to drag your heart over the rocks. The series is a character study on Jonathan and Mira, who seem trapped in this rough part of their marriage. Unable to find joy in one another’s small quirks like they did when they were a younger couple, the pair part ways. Or do they? Isaac and Chastain’s performances are both absolutely devastating. Scenes of Marriage is an earnest and full-throttle look at commitment.
Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar. As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which...
‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luna Park’ On Netflix, An Italian Drama About A Woman Torn Between Two Very Different Families

We love stories of long-lost siblings or twins being reunited as adults, especially if they’ve grown up in very different circumstances. There’s a reason why the sitcom Sister, Sister was such a long-running hit, for instance. But we haven’t seen estranged sisters as different as Nora and Rosa, the main characters in the light Italian drama Luna Park. Read on for more.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Night of the Animated Dead’ on VOD, an Almost-Shot-for-Shot Remake of ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ But in Cartoon Form

This week in Adventures in the Public Domain is Night of the Animated Dead, now on VOD. This cartoon reiteration of George Romero’s classic horror film continues the ongoing saga of the exploitation of one of the most influential films ever made. Funny, how Night of the Living Dead was never subject to copyright status — apparently, the movie’s original distributor changed its title from Night of the Flesh Eaters, and failed to add the necessary legal notice to the new prints. D’oh. And therefore, the movie’s fair game for the type of reinvention we see in Night of the Animated Dead; now let’s see if it gives us some fresh meat for the old grill, so to speak.
‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Recap: Everything to Remember Before Season 2 Premieres

Has life been feeling too quaint, calm, and happy? Well, fret no more. Big Sky is coming back, and it’s sure to mix things up in only the way this ABC murder-mystery can. If you’re experiencing Big Sky whiplash right now, that’s to be expected. After several hiatuses, Season 1 of the hit drama concluded in May of this year. Now, hardly four months later it’s back with a brand new saga about seedy police officers, truckers hiding secrets, human trafficking rings, and awesome private detectives who just want to get to the truth and protect the innocent. Need a refresher before you dive into Big Sky Season 2? We’ve already covered this a bit more in depth. But if you’re in the market for a quick and dirty explainer, we have your back.
‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Wakey, Wakey, Eggs and Bakey

Welcome back to Big Sky, folks! We last we checked in on Jenny Hoyt, Cassie Dewell, and co., things were not looking good. When season one wrapped, our two favorite private investigators were in hot pursuit of sex-trafficker/truck-driver/wig-wearer Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), who was running from the law with his girlfriend Scarlet (Anja Savcic) after killing, oh, I dunno, his own mother, his girlfriend’s sister, and a priest. Ronald escaped from police custody with some help from some friends affiliated with his old sex-trafficking ring, but not before shooting Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) in the stomach and causing the car that Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) were traveling in to flip. In the final moments of season one, a gravely injured Jenny tells Cassie from her stretcher to go after Ronald, and Cassie takes off in a stolen sheriff’s car to chase him down. Which brings us to the present…
10 Best TV Shows of September, 2021

Do you remember, the 2021 of September? Because we do here at Decider, all awkward phrasing aside. And because we’ve got those amazing memories of the month that was, we’re putting them to good use and breaking down the 10 best TV shows that aired between September 1 and 30.
‘The Addams Family 2’: How to Watch the Animated Sequel from Home

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Spooky season has officially arrived! If you’re looking for a family-friendly movie to get you in the spirit of Halloween without actually scaring the kids, then you might enjoy “The Addams Family 2.” The animated sequel to the 2019 film was released in theaters and video on demand on Friday, which means audiences can decide between leaving the house or watching comfortably from home. If...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black as Night’ on Amazon Prime, a Teens-v-Vampires Tale Set in Spooky New Orleans

Year two of Amazon Prime’s scary-movie-season quasi-series Welcome to the Blumhouse begins with Black as Night, which kinda what-ifs Buffy into modern-day New Orleans. It stars Asjha Cooper — who’ll pop up in Netflix frightfest There’s Someone Inside Your House next week — as a teenager who gets to slaying when she realizes vampires are ruthlessly preying upon her city’s most downtrodden citizens. Now here’s hoping the movie has her do more than just rustle up a Scooby Gang and stake out her territory. (I’m sorry.)
Netflix’s ‘The Guilty’ Is 90 Minutes of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Face, And I Have No Complaints

Nearly all 90 minutes of The Guilty, a new thriller movie now streaming on Netflix, feature Jake Gyllenhaal‘s face. Sometimes it’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s face from the side. Sometimes it’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s face from a distance. A few times it’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s face through a window. The majority of the time, however, it’s just a dead-on close-up of Jake Gyllenhaal’s face. And I have absolutely no complaints.
‘Cruel Intentions’ TV series reboot in the works

Cruel Intentions could soon find a new life as a TV series.A TV show reboot of the 1999 romantic drama film is in the works at IMDb TV, Deadline reported on Friday (1 October).Cruel Intentions, the movie, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.It’s based on the 1782 classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.The TV series, according to Deadline, would feature “two ruthless step siblings” seeking to stay at the top of “the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, DC college”.“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system,...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Guilty’ on Netflix, in Which Jake Gyllenhaal is a One-Man Actorly Wrecking Crew

Netflix movie The Guilty is Jake Gyllenhaal, all the time, every moment, up close and personal. This (mostly) one-man show is the American version of Gustav Moller’s Danish film Den skyldige, about a 911 operator dealing with a harrowing kidnapping situation via phone, while also staving off his own personal demons. Interesting trivia: Gyllenhaal, who also has producer credit, pitched director Antoine Fuqua by saying they’d shoot the film as a minimalist work, under tight COVID protocols, in five days; it actually took 11, which is still ridiculously quick for a feature. The result is as harrowingly intense as you’d expect for a drama that’s almost wholly close-up shots of Jake Gyllenhaal sweating buckets.
