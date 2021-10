Lombardi on if there’s ‘an urgency to score’ when playing the Chiefs:. “For sure. It’s one of our keys this week, we have to be efficient in the red zone. It’s a key every week, but when you’re playing a team like the Chiefs, you don’t want to trade field goals for touchdowns. It’s going to be really important that we get that ball in the end zone.

