Not ideal situation to take risk: Sangakkara on Miller

Warwickshire sealed a historic first-class double as they claimed the Bob Willis Trophy with an emphatic innings-and-199-run victory over Lancashire at Lord’s.Requiring four wickets to collect another honour a week after being crowned winners of the LV= Insurance County Championship, Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to bring the curtain down on the English season.Resuming on 171 for six, Lancashire needed 269 runs just to make their opponents bat again and while there was some spirit among their lower order, particularly Luke Wood (28) and Tom Bailey (24), they subsided to 241 all out.Warwickshire are Bob Willis Trophy champions 🏆 #BWTFinal pic.twitter.com/CzqjaxigFg— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) October 1, 2021In truth, the Red Rose, the championship runners-up, were second favourites after they slipped to 12 for six on the opening morning and while they battled to 78, Warwickshire racked up 518 to underline their champion status.Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell finished with three wickets apiece in Lancashire’s second innings as Warwickshire got their hands on a trophy named after their ex-fast bowler, who served the Bears with distinction from 1972 to 1984.

