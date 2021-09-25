CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Not ideal situation to take risk: Sangakkara on Miller

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Dhabi [UAE], September 25 (ANI): After stumbling to a 33-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday admitted that David Miller could have avoided taking on Ravichandran Ashwin especially when the side had lost a couple of wickets early.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Don't Be Afraid To Dream Big And Take Risks: Yuvraj Singh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. With nearly 12,000 international runs to his name and a handful of important wickets, star Indian cricketer, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Yuvraj Singh has been one of the best limited-overs match-winners to don the India jersey.
SPORTS
The Independent

Warwickshire land glorious domestic double with Bob Willis Trophy win

Warwickshire sealed a historic first-class double as they claimed the Bob Willis Trophy with an emphatic innings-and-199-run victory over Lancashire at Lord’s.Requiring four wickets to collect another honour a week after being crowned winners of the LV= Insurance County Championship, Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to bring the curtain down on the English season.Resuming on 171 for six, Lancashire needed 269 runs just to make their opponents bat again and while there was some spirit among their lower order, particularly Luke Wood (28) and Tom Bailey (24), they subsided to 241 all out.Warwickshire are Bob Willis Trophy champions 🏆 #BWTFinal pic.twitter.com/CzqjaxigFg— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) October 1, 2021In truth, the Red Rose, the championship runners-up, were second favourites after they slipped to 12 for six on the opening morning and while they battled to 78, Warwickshire racked up 518 to underline their champion status.Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell finished with three wickets apiece in Lancashire’s second innings as Warwickshire got their hands on a trophy named after their ex-fast bowler, who served the Bears with distinction from 1972 to 1984.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Teams jostle for promotion, as I-League Qualifiers draw near

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): With a couple of days to go for the start of the I-League Qualifiers 2021, nine teams from as many states from across the country are gearing up for the tournament that could potentially grant them promotion to the I-League. The I-League Qualifiers are...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan A squad on Sri Lanka tour

Lahore [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Left-handed top-order batter Saud Shakeel will captain future Pakistan hopefuls on the tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise two four-day fixtures and three 50-over matches in Kandy and Colombo from October 28 to November 14. Saud played in three ODIs against England earlier this...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanju Samson
Person
Shreyas Iyer
Person
Mustafizur Rahman
Person
Chetan Sakariya
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Kumar Sangakkara
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sehwag, Ashwin hail 'special player' Ruturaj Gaikwad for his maiden IPL ton

Abu Dhabi [India], October 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday hailed "special player" Ruturaj Gaikwad for his blazing ton against Rajasthan Royals. Ruturaj smashes his maiden ton in their Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashes: Winter series will go ahead, says Australia captain Tim Paine amid travel uncertainty

Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

It happens, people need to cut athletes some slack: Pietersen on Morgan's form

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Saturday said fans need to cut athletes some slack as anybody can go through bad patches and it is part and parcel of sport. Pietersen's remarks came as one fan asked the former Three Lions skipper to give...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delhi Capitals#Dubai International#Cricket#Ani#The Indian Premier League#Rajasthan Royals
albuquerqueexpress.com

Four-gold day sees India surge to the top at Shooting Junior World Championship

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India collected four gold medals out of the six on offer on competition day three Sunday, along with two silvers, to surge to the top of the medal standings at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship, presently underway in Lima, Peru.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy