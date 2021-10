Iran's foreign minister has called on the United States to unlock $10 billion of Tehran's frozen assets to clear the way for a return to a nuclear deal with major powers. If the Americans have "true intentions, let them release some of our assets, for example $10 billion frozen in foreign banks", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with state television broadcast late Saturday.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO