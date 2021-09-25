CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina hilariously roasted by Cardinals teammate

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Louis Cardinals teammates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are known for their remarkable longevity. That also opens them up to jokes about how old they are. The Cardinals won their 14th consecutive game Saturday, matching a feat the franchise previously accomplished in 1935. That fact was great fodder for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who used the opportunity to roast his teammates over their age.

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright will start NL Wild Card Game, could match up vs. Dodgers' Max Scherzer

As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to stalwart right-hander Adam Wainwright in the NL Wild Card Game, manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Thursday, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Adam Wainwright, Sandy Alcantara and More

The playoffs are nearly upon us, but that doesn't mean there aren't some whispers in the October air. There are always rumors, no matter the month. Below, we'll break down some of the latest buzz around Major League Baseball. Amid a 17-game winning streak, a clinched playoff berth and Nolan...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Yadier Molina
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals, Adam Wainwright optimistic about contract talks

Adam Wainwright has already announced his intentions to return for a 17th MLB season in 2022, and the widespread expectation is that he and the Cardinals will eventually agree to a new contract. Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the two sides have been encouraged by “introductory” contract discussions and hope a new deal will be hammered out “in the near future.”
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

On the cusp of 2,000 strikeouts, Cardinals' Wainwright faces Padres

Adam Wainwright seems to pass a milestone every time he pitches at age 40 for the Cardinals. But Saturday night is a big one, from a personal standpoint. Wainwright, with three strikeouts, will become the 85th pitcher in history to record 2,000 strikeouts. No. 84 on the all-time list is former Cardinal Andy Benes, who landed on exactly 2,000.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers
New York Post

Cardinals vs. Padres prediction: Bet on red-hot Adam Wainwright

At 40 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright has found the fountain of youth. He has won 16 games this season and will look to keep his tremendous roll going Saturday at Busch Stadium against the San Diego Padres. Padres starter Yu Darvish has regressed throughout the season....
MLB
FOX Sports

Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against Brewers

LINE: Brewers -117, Cardinals -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet on Thursday. The Brewers are 42-35 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .397 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Yadier Molina as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will bat fifth for the Cardinals Monday in addition to handling the catching job, while Andrew Knizner takes the afternoon off. Molina has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel for today's contests...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Adam Wainwright sets another career milestone

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright set another career milestone on Thursday, striking out 2,000 career batters. When writing about St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright this season, it’s mostly been one of two things: 1) how dominant he has been and 2) him setting another milestone. On Thursday, Wainwright...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resting Friday afternoon

Molina is on the bench for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 38-year-old gets the afternoon off before gearing up to catch Jack Flaherty (shoulder) in the nightcap. Molina has hit .289 with two home runs and nine RBI in his last 12 games. Andrew Knizner starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Receives breather Sunday

Molina is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina started behind the plate each of the past seven games, with his only game out of the lineup coming in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. Andrew Knizner will catch for St. Louis in the series finale.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched with sore shoulder

Molina was scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the Brewers due to shoulder soreness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina has apparently been dealing with the injury over the past few days, and he won't start Tuesday's contest after initially being slated to work behind the plate. Andrew Knizner will take over catching duties with Adam Wainwright on the mound as the Cardinals attempt to secure their spot in the playoffs.
MLB
blackchronicle.com

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals reach one-year deal for 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals have reached a one-year extension with ace Adam Wainwright for 2022, it was announced Friday. “I don’t want to be anywhere else,” said the 40-year-old Wainwright, who has pitched for the team his entire career. “Who am I kidding?”. Terms of the deal were not yet...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy