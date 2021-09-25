CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Shares New Teaser for Season 4

By Stacy Lambe‍
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, during Netflix’s global fan event, the Duffer Brothers, as well as stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, debuted the latest teaser for Stranger Things 4. This marks the fourth in recent months as fans eagerly await its 2022 debut. While the first teaser revealed Hopper’s (David Harbour) return,...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix is kicking off its fall slate of content with a jam-packed October. A variety of classic movies are coming to the streamer, including “Hairspray,” “Titanic” and “Ghost” starring Whoopi Goldberg and the late Patrick Swayze. Fan-favorite series, such as “You,” “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “On My Block” are returning as well. With Halloween approaching, Netflix is also bringing on the horror movies, including “The Cave,” “Zodiac,” “The Devil Inside” and the new thriller series, “Hypnotic.” For more streaming suggestions, see what’s new on Disney Plus here and get an overview of what to watch on all the streaming services here. See the full list of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Englund
Person
David Harbour
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Joe Keery
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar. As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell to Star in Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, who appeared in the It movies, will star in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, an adaptation of a Stephen King short story being produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy. The announcement was made as part of the second annual BlumFest, which celebrates the many spooky projects from scaremaster Blum. John Lee Hancock wrote and is directing the horror thriller for by Netflix. Production begins this month. Phone hails from King’s anthology collection If It Bleeds, released in 2020. It tells of a young boy who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan. When the man...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Teasers#The Duffer Brothers#The Creel House
The Independent

Stranger Things 4: New teaser trailer introduces Victor Creel and creepy haunted house storyline

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for season four of Stranger Things.The clip – released over the weekend as part of the streamer’s global “Tudum” fan event – introduces viewers to a creepy, seemingly haunted home in the town of Hawkins called Creel House.It begins with a family of four moving into their new home in the Fifties. At first, everything seems idyllic but soon they begin to encounter spooky happenings, including blinking lights and mutilated animals discovered on their lawn. It then cuts to a scene of the father of the family standing ominously over what appears...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Caterina Scorsone Dishes on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18: Watch a Fiery Premiere Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

Grey's Anatomy is hours away from kicking off season 18 and longtime star Caterina Scorsone dropped by the ET stages to step in as a special guest host for Thursday's show. The actress previewed what's to come for her character, Amelia Shepherd, in the coming season after she turned down a marriage proposal from the father of her baby, Link (Chris Carmack).
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Last Police’: Blu Hunt, Reno Wilson, Maximiliano Hernandez, Dawnn Lewis Among Seven Cast In Kyle Killen’s Fox Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Blu Hunt (The New Mutants) and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) are set as leads and Maximiliano Hernandez (Avengers: Endgame), Dawnn Lewis (Veronica Mars reboot), Derek Phillips (Blood of Zeus), Courtney Dietz (Beast Beast) and Troy Kotsur (The Mandalorian) also have been cast as series regulars in Fox pilot The Last Police, an adaptation of Ben Winters’ sci-fi mystery novel The Last Policeman. Written and directed by Killen, in The Last Police, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, a small-town police detective (Hunt) believes she’s been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner (Wilson) can’t decide...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Sarah Drew on Finding Love Amid Loss in Hallmark's 'One Summer' (Exclusive)

Sarah Drew hopes her latest Hallmark film will be an inspiration. In One Summer, which premieres Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and is based on a novel by David Baldacci, the story picks when Jack (The Bold Type's Sam Page), after falling ill and coming close to death, unexpectedly loses his wife, Lizzie (Amanda Schull). After a surprising recovery, Jack returns to her beachside hometown with their teenage daughter, Mikki (Madeline Grace Popovich), and 10-year-old son, Tyler (Gavin Borders), to spend the summer in the childhood home Lizzie fondly called "The Palace,” hoping they all can heal. While there, Jack puts his carpentry skills to use to help Jenna (Drew), a recently divorced single mother and local café owner. As Jack turns his attention to the lighthouse, where Lizzie used to play as a child, which has now fallen into a state of disrepair, he begins to see -- and speak -- with his late wife. Through these visions, Lizzie tells Jack she only wants the best for him and their kids and believes they can find it in her hometown. Struggling to rebuild their lives, Jenna may be just what Jack needs to learn to accept the past -- and his place in the world -- for him and his kids to learn to become a family once again.
MOVIES
Deadline

Regé-Jean Page To Star In Noah Hawley-Directed Heist Film From Netflix & AGBO

Netflix and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO are reuniting to make an untitled heist movie from Emmy-winning Fargo creator Noah Hawley, starring Bridgerton‘s breakout Regé-Jean Page. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the heist thriller, which is based on an original idea by Hawley. Hawley in addition to directing and writing will produce for 26 Keys. Page will also executive produce with Angela Russo-Otstot. Producers are Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. “AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire,” Larocca said. “We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Boards Robbie Amell’s Wattpad Romance ‘Float’ (Exclusive)

Lionsgate has joined Robbie Amell’s Float, the adaptation of Kate Marchant’s hit Wattpad story that also has found its director and leading lady. The beach romance, which began shooting in Vancouver last week, stars Kim’s Convenience star Andrea Bang as Waverly, who impulsively decides to spend her summer before college in a beach town, where she finds herself falling for local lifeguard Blake (Amell). Soon, Waverly has to decide between her pre-planned future of becoming a doctor and following her heart. Sherren Lee, making her feature directorial debut, will helm the project. Lee, who also co-wrote the screenplay for Float with Jesse...
MOVIES
The Independent

New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021 (find the full list of what’s being removed here).ORIGINALMovies1 OctoberDiana: The MusicalForever RichSwallowThe Guilty3 OctoberUpcoming Summer6 OctoberThere’s Someone Inside Your House8 OctoberGrudgeMy Brother, My Sister13 OctoberFever DreamOperation Hyacinth14 OctoberA World Without15 OctoberThe Forgotten BattleThe Four of UsThe Trip19 OctoberIn for a Murder20...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy