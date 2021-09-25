CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Late Antonio strike gives West Ham win at Leeds

By Reuters
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 90th-minute goal by in-form striker Michail Antonio gave West Ham United a comeback 2-1 win at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday to complete a perfect week for the East London club. West Ham, who knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup with a 1-0 win...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ole reacts to West Ham win

He gave his verdict to MUTV and Sky Sports after the full-time whistle, talking about a string of controversial refereeing decisions, Jesse Lingard's winning goal and plenty more. A DESERVING VICTORY. “We deserved to win. I think we created some big chances, we had pressure on them, should have had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David De Gea penalty save earns thrilling Man United win amid late chaos at West Ham

As a great man often said, it's a funny old game.On one hand, this match at West Ham United could say it just had to be. On the other, who could have anticipated an ending to a game as crazy as that?Jesse Lingard came off the bench to overcome his midweek mishap to punish the side that helped him revitalise his career, only to then see David Moyes punished for the hubristic decision to bring on Mark Noble for a lifeline of a late penalty.He has a superb penalty record. David De Gea has an awful one. So, of course, the goalkeeper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Leeds v West Ham: match preview

After five Premier League games without victory, Leeds hope to end the first real mini crisis of Marcelo Bielsa’s three-year tenure by beating West Ham but it will not be easy. Bielsa could be without five key first-teamers including his centre-forward Patrick Bamford, who has already been ruled out with an ankle injury. “There comes a time when you have to demonstrate the project can resolve these uncomfortable situations,” said the Leeds manager. “We have sufficient players and we are prepared to adapt to the absences.” Such adaption will entail no change of playing philosophy. “Our project is to play the same as last year,” said Bielsa. “I don’t see the opponent has any different antidotes to those used last season.” Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Watch Leeds vs West Ham with LIVENow

Bielsa against Moyes, a clash of contrasting footballing philosophy beckons at Elland Road this Saturday. Last season in their return to the Premier League after a long absence, Leeds United produced a stirring season but still suffered the ignominy of West Ham United doing the double over them in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Fornals
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Mateusz Klich
chatsports.com

Leeds United v West Ham United

Patrick Bamford has an ankle injury and is among up to seven Leeds players who could be unavailable on Saturday. Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and the suspended Pascal Struijk are also definitely out, while Raphinha, Luke Ayling and Jack Harrison are doubts. West Ham are without full-back Ryan Fredericks, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Leeds predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Leeds' winless run in the Premier League could stretch to six games unless they overcome West Ham at Elland Road on Saturday. The Whites have drawn three of their opening five matches, but a win has so far evaded Marcelo Bielsa's all-out attacking machine. Conceding goals has also been an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Moyes praises clinical Antonio as West Ham show resolve

LEEDS, England (Reuters) – West Ham manager David Moyes heaped praise on his resilient side and striker Michail Antonio after the Hammers fought back from a goal down to beat Leeds 2-1 away and complete a memorable week. Having knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup on Wednesday with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#League Cup#Espn Fc Daily#Serie A#Run
chatsports.com

Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio delivers late hammer blow against the hosts with his winner settling end-to-end clash at Elland Road... after Junior Firpo's own goal cancelled out opener from Raphinha

West Ham fought back to earn a thrilling late victory against Leeds at Elland Road, thanks to Michail Antonio's last-gasp winner. In a clash which swung mercilessly from end to end, it was the hosts who took the lead, Raphinha burying beyond Lukasz Fabianski on 19 minutes. But West Ham,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michail Antonio nets late goal to keep Leeds winless

Michail Antonio struck in the 90th minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches. Leeds led at the break through Raphinha, but were punished again for failing to take their chances and after Junior Firpo’s second-half own goal, Antonio fired the Hammers’ last-minute winner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham stun Leeds with last minute winner

Michail Antonio's 90th-minute winner left Leeds still searching for a first Premier League win of the season as they were beaten by West Ham at Elland Road. In a match that saw 35 attempts on goal, Marcelo Bielsa's side had the better chances in the first half but the visitors grew into the game as excitement turned to nerves among the home fans in a cagey encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
vavel.com

Highlights and Goals: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham in Premier League

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. West Ham is still in the running with their good campaign, and they have maintained their perfect performance against Leeds since their return to the Premier League. 3 of 3 for the Hammers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Player Ratings

Leeds United are still looking for their first win of the Premier League season after Michail Antonio’s late winner for West Ham United delivered a gut punch to Marcelo Bielsa’s side. An excellent first half performance was topped off by a goal from Raphinha, while Illan Meslier was integral in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

West Ham come from behind to extend Leeds' winless start to season

There would be a compelling case for Michail Antonio’s recall to the England squad had he not switched allegiances to Jamaica this season. His winning goal at Elland Road came in the final minute of a match he compared to running a marathon, such was the work-rate of Marcelo Bielsa’s players. When his chance came he belied his tiredness and coolly finished as international-class strikers do.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna: Declan Rice, Said Benrahma score to give Hammers second win in Europa League group

Declan Rice and Said Benrahma capped the London Stadium's first home game in a European finals with the goals in West Ham's 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna. The Hammers kept up their perfect start to life in Group H with a convincing win over last season's Austrian Bundesliga runners-up, and could well have won by more as both Craig Dawson and Rice headed against the woodwork with the score goalless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes demands Antonio break 35-year record

West Ham boss David Moyes wants 20 goals from Michail Antonio this season. Tony Cottee was the last Hammers player to reach the milestone - scoring 22 times in the old Division One in 1986-87 - while Paolo Di Canio's 16 strikes in the 1999-00 campaign is the club's highest individual haul of the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kdal610.com

Soccer-Icardi strikes late to give PSG win over Lyon on Messi’s home debut

PARIS (Reuters) -A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris St Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Olympique Lyonnais with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut on Sunday. Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappe’s cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy