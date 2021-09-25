CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ride The Parkway

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Ride the Parkway" is a great way to support and preserve the beauty of the American River Parkway. Molly Riehl is at William Pond Park as things are getting started!

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighmag.com

Peak experiences await along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

We’re all about taking the scenic route. Picture this: A gorgeous fall day, windows down, sunroof open, fall foliage galore… as you wind along the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia for 469 miles of “America’s Favorite Drive” (aka the Blue Ridge Parkway). The pleasantly picturesque route presents unparalleled glimpses...
ASHEVILLE, NC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

GW Parkway to Go on a 'Road Diet' in October

In early October, the National Park Service (NPS), which runs the George Washington Memorial Parkway, will start putting that road on a diet. The restriping program will alter lane configurations in an effort to make the Parkway safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. The NPS will restripe the road between...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IGN

Riding The Wave

Grab this quest at the geysers in Sodic Waste. The monumental rock structure in Sodic Waste is the Geyser Tower. Hunter Zebi is will ask you to climb up the rocks and meet with their partner named Dilhan. You should have pretty high stamina for this. You can increase your...
LIFESTYLE
ourstate.com

The Blue Ridge Parkway: A Monumental Drive

Rebecca Moxley was 17 years old when she predicted the future. It was 1908, and Moxley, married and pregnant, had a dream that she would die shortly after giving birth. She asked a local farmer, Pack Murphy, if she could be buried beneath her favorite apple tree on his land at Cumberland Knob, just south of the Virginia border. Murphy agreed, and Moxley died three days after her son was born.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American River
Griffin Daily News

Classic rides

Pictured are the Ferris wheel and carousel — two classic rides at the Kiwanis Spalding County Fair. The fair continues through Saturday, Oct. 2.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
CBS DFW

Top 10 Ways To Stay Safe On Texas’ Amusement Park Thrill Rides

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas thrill-seekers reported 127 injuries on thrill rides, slides, devices and inflatables in a three-year period according to the Texas Department of Insurance. TDI provided the I-Team with a report showing people up to 69 years old filed complaints about injuries including: -A twisted arm after a jacket was caught -Falls -Falling out of tubes -Tubes turning over -Striking consoles -Being struck by objects Joe Bixler is an independent ride inspector hired by the State of Fair of Texas. The CBS 11 I-Team followed Bixler and his crew around the midway days before it opened to the public. Bixler’s team meticulously checked every chain, G-force, and safety...
DALLAS, TX
attractionmag.com

Rides of Their Dreams

There were tears on the tarmac at Easton Airport on August 26 as three World War II veterans from Londonderry on the Tred Avon and their family members gathered to participate in an adventure of a lifetime – a flight for the veterans in a Boeing Stearman biplane to honor their military service in World War II.
LIFESTYLE
elegantislandliving.net

Enjoy the Ride

For efficient and professional ground transportation within coastal Georgia and surrounding areas, Edward Transportation, with 200+ Google 5 Star reviews, has expanded to include Dodge Executive and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans to seat 8, 12, or 14 people comfortably. This flexibility accommodates transportation needs during a wedding weekend, luxury group rides for conference attendees, service to and from regional airports—and even the GA/FL game! The company’s concierge drivers are courteous, trained professionals. Locally owned and operated since 2016, and a proud member of the BGI and Camden County Chambers of Commerce, Golden Isles Wedding Association, and Golden Isles CVB, Brunswick Airport. Their business is primarily ground transfers with their fleet of Concierge Rideshare vehicles, serving Statesboro, Jacksonville, Savannah, Hilton Head and beyond. Wherever you need to travel in style, reserve your ride by booking online at edwardeservation.com or calling 912.574.7183 for more information.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
spectrumlocalnews.com

Picnicking couple attacked by bear at Blue Ridge Parkway

A couple picnicking along the Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday night was injured when a bear attacked them. They were on a grassy hill in the parking area of the Folk Art Center when their dog began to bark as a bear approached, according to Blue Ridge Parkway National Park officials. The encounter has prompted area trail closures and limits on food.
ANIMALS
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
wmleader.com

Dog Was Right! Laundrie Family Lawyer Confirms Parents Went Camping With Brian!

It’s still unclear whether Dog The Bounty Hunter will be the one to find Brian Laundrie, but it sure looks like he’s on the right trail!. As we reported, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé over the weekend, and alleged on Monday that Laundrie’s parents went camping with him after he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby. (Which lined up with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the Laundries going on a camping trip.)
PETS
MovieWeb

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Fresh Campsite as He Closes in on Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie's capture might be imminent if Duane "Dog" Chapman's leads on the wanted fugitive are accurate. Recently, the famous bounty hunter - who achieved international fame on television with his reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter - revealed that he had joined the manhunt for Laundrie. Last week, Chapman was recorded knocking on the Laundrie family's front door of their home after launching an investigation. And now, it appears that Dog has stumbled onto a fresh campsite believed to have been used by Brian Laundrie. The Bounty Hunter is currently on Florida's Shell Island.
ANIMALS
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
scitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy