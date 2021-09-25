CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitian Migrants Are Being Deported From Miami Into "Hell"

By Joshua Ceballos
Broward New Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaiti is in a state of political and seismic upheaval, but that hasn't stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian migrants back to Haiti from the U.S. Many watched in horror as recent photos showed U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, as they attempted to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are disturbing but unsurprising.

7d ago

If you come here illegally don't expect for the citizens of the United States to have pity on you feed you, cloth you just because you came illegally, you can expect to be deported

Domnul Lui Danielle
6d ago

I'm an imigrant. I invested massive amount of time patience money and all the required resources in my LEGAL naturalization process and I expect everyone to follow my example. Failure to do so makes me feel like the country doesn't have a justice sistem in place and I find it unfair for someone to skip the process in order to be at the same point where I am. I WORKED HARD to earn everything I have and I don't understand HAVING without WORKING. If I don't work for it I don't have it. Do the right thing and you will be on the right side.

Guest
7d ago

Note to Aliens trying to enter the US illegally: Instead of trekking to the US, put your efforts at improving conditions in your own countries. Elect honest and responsible leaders, improve education, support police, graduate, get jobs, get married, no children out of wedlock, no drugs, etc. Do all that and enjoy living in your own countries.

