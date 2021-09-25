CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement With Poly Film Investment Corporation To Further Explore Coordinated Development In Technology And Creative Industries

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading marketing technology company, Joy Spreader Group Inc (06988.HK) ("Joy Spreader"), signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd ("Poly Film") at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival. The agreement details in-depth coordination in many areas across the creative industries, from content production, online publicity, marketing, and industry consulting. Moving forward, the companies will continue to proactively explore different models for cooperation, from partnerships to joint ventures.

Poly Film is a state-backed specialist company covering the comprehensive industrial chains of film, television, and entertainment under the umbrella of China Poly Group Corporation and Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited. Poly Film's strategic business positioning is as a boutique theatre operator specialized in content production that aims to promote film culture through the integration of technology and entertainment. Poly Film is actively expanding its business online in order to boost the development of industrial technology.

Joy Spreader was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2020 and is China's leading marketing technology company specialized in serving the mobile new media-based consumption market and the mobile Internet sector. Its data and algorithm-based technology can help consumer products such as those on e-commerce platforms, to directly reach end-consumers based on their personal interests. Joy Spreader operates on a cost per sales (CPS) and cost per action (CPA) basis with product providers and new media publishers.

The comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between the two parties marks a milestone for state-backed culture and technology companies as they explore innovative ways to further integrate and develop cutting-edge technologies into the cultural industry. The agreement will contribute to the long-term and coordinated development of the creative and the new Internet media industry.

