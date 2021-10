Fall is a great time to check your fence line, under your porch and around your shed to see if you need to seal up any openings or holes that have been made over the spring and summer. Young animals have grown up and moved away from the den, so evicting or excluding these animals now allows them to find shelter in a more appropriate spot for the upcoming winter. Eviction and exclusion this fall also ensures that animals won’t gain access to your yard next spring for nesting.

