Marvelous Musical ‘Murder for Two’ At Bristol Riverside Theatre

Madcap action, mayhem and mirth await you at Bristol Riverside Theatre with the musical ‘Murder for Two’ directed by J. Scott Lapp! A lyrical lampooning of classic murder mystery scenarios and iconic suspects set to lively music by Joe Kinosian (Book and Music) Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics) is hilariously wrought to delightfully funny fruition, featuring a few surprises as well. Wannabe detective, Officer Marcus Moscowicz (Martin Landry) checks out a shooting at a remote New England mansion because he is in closest proximity to the crime. This is his BIG chance to prove himself and advance to Detective Moscowicz. The victim, the great American novelist, Arthur Whitney, has been shot dead at his surprise birthday party, by possibly at least a dozen dubious characters, all played with absolute wacky panache by one person (Joe Kinosian) plus piano.