CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, PA

Marvelous Musical ‘Murder for Two’ At Bristol Riverside Theatre

By Conversations With Writers And More
delcoculturevultures.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadcap action, mayhem and mirth await you at Bristol Riverside Theatre with the musical ‘Murder for Two’ directed by J. Scott Lapp! A lyrical lampooning of classic murder mystery scenarios and iconic suspects set to lively music by Joe Kinosian (Book and Music) Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics) is hilariously wrought to delightfully funny fruition, featuring a few surprises as well. Wannabe detective, Officer Marcus Moscowicz (Martin Landry) checks out a shooting at a remote New England mansion because he is in closest proximity to the crime. This is his BIG chance to prove himself and advance to Detective Moscowicz. The victim, the great American novelist, Arthur Whitney, has been shot dead at his surprise birthday party, by possibly at least a dozen dubious characters, all played with absolute wacky panache by one person (Joe Kinosian) plus piano.

delcoculturevultures.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Lyons
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy