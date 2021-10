It's Week 2 of Fortnite Season 8, and there's a new NPC, Wrath, bringing five new quests to the island for all players. Unlike previous seasons, Fortnite Season 8's weekly challenge system will largely focus on adding new NPCs and giving each of them five quests every week. In future weeks, there may be multiple new NPCs, but for now, it's only Wrath that up-to-date Fortnite players will need to meet in order to finish off their punchcards. Here's where to find Wrath in Fortnite and what's included in the Wrath NPC quests.

