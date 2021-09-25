East Texas Burn Run benefiting Camp I'm Still Me set for Oct. 8-10
JEFFERSON — The East Texas Burn Run is coming up. The weekend long event includes a ride for survivors, followed by live performers. Originally named the Boo Run Burn Benefit after event founder Charles “Boo“ Chaler, who suffered a welding accident that burned more than 95 percent of his body in 1999, the event is now called the East Texas Burn Run and raises funds each year for the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation and to help child campers attend Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
